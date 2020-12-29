The 20 best GMs in NFL history

Justin Sullivan-Getty Images

Although Policy was with the 49ers for much of their 1980s dynasty, his time with autonomy came in the ’90s. Policy kept the 49ers in top gear into the salary cap era. He stocked the team with key draftees (Ricky Watters, Bryant Young, Dana Stubblefield), and a Deion Sanders-led 1994 free agency class helped the 49ers overtake the Cowboys and dominate in Super Bowl XXIX. (Though, sending Charles Haley to Dallas became a problem.) The 49ers made the playoffs in each of Policy’s seven seasons, and his Terrell Owens Round 3 pick provided all-time slot value. Not on Bill Walsh’s level, but the 49er dynasty’s back half was not too shabby.