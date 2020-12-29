Texas Bowl canceled due to COVID-19, other issues

The TCU Horned Frogs won’t be able to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Thursday, as hoped.

TCU confirmed on Tuesday that COVID-19 concerns, injurie, and other issues affecting the program will prevent it from safely fielding a team on New Year’s Eve. As a result, the game scheduled to be held at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans, has been canceled.

The Horned Frogs end the campaign with a 6-4 record, while Arkansas concludes at 3-7.

“Health and safety considerations for our student-athletes are always our top priority,” TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati said in a prepared statement. “Our entire football program, from our student-athletes to coaches and staff, is incredibly saddened, disappointed and heartbroken. We are very appreciative of the Mercari Texas Bowl for the invitation to participate in this year’s game. While we have experienced these issues all season, the past 24 hours have been too much to overcome on such short notice for Thursday’s game.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for how they finished the season with victories in five of our last six games. We were playing our best football and are excited about the momentum we have going into the 2021 season. We appreciate the commitment, dedication and perseverance of our student-athletes, coaches and everyone in our football program this season.”

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman added:

“We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”

Texas Bowl executive director David Fletcher also addressed the matter: