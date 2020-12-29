Testing blitz in Wollongong as Sydney cluster escapes Northern Beaches

A testing blitz is underway in Wollongong in a race to stop the spread of coronavirus after new cases were revealed outside of the Northern Beaches cluster and two churches have been identified as hotspots.

NSW Health said last night that anyone who attended St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Wollongong on Sunday between 9am and 10.15am or The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Wollongong on Sunday between 10.30am and 11am must be tested immediately and self-isolate after both locations were visited by a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Dozens had already swarmed testing clinics in Wollongong after it was revealed earlier that the Sydney outbreak had escaped the Northern Beaches.

There were three new cases in NSW yesterday linked to the Avalon cluster, and three more identified that have not yet been linked to the Northern Beaches, including a person from Wollongong.

As well as the two churches, anyone who visited three other venues in Wollongong is now considered a casual contact who must get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received:

– Figtree Grove Shopping Centre on Monday, December 21 beweeen 12.30pm-1.30pm, Wednesday, December 23 between 8.45am-9am, or Thursday, December between 6.45am-9.30am

– Proust Optical in Figtree on Monday, December 21 between 9.30am-5pm or Wednesday, December 23 between 9.30am-2pm

– Wollongong Central on Wednesday, December 23 between 3.30pm-4pm.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated a call for people with any symptoms to get tested, regardless if they had been to a hotspot or not.

“Overnight we had three cases, all of which are directly linked to the Avalon cluster, all of which were already in isolation which is positive news,” she said.

“We have had a couple of cases where we have not yet established those links to the Avalon cluster, the cases outside of the Northern Beaches, one of which is from Wollongong.

“I am not ruling out they are linked to the Avalon cluster, the case from Wollongong had been in Sydney, but until those links are established all of us in Greater Sydney must be on high alert.”

She indicated Greater Sydney could face more restrictions, but said the southern part of the Northern Beaches will see rules eased after January 2.

“As we see move on the threat in Greater Sydney is almost becoming as equal to part of the Northern Beaches, and that is where we will be adjusting potentially some of our restrictions, ” she said.

She said she was not considering stay-at-home orders for the rest of the city at this point.

The Avalon cluster has now reached 129, with 122 needing treatment.

Nobody is in intensive care and few are in hospital but officials have not released an official number.

More than 16,000 tests were done to 8pm on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said she wants to see the testing figures reach back to around 30,000.

Dr Chant said the new cases, which emerged after the figures were finalised late last night, included the new one linked to Wollongong.

Another is from Sydney’s inner-west and another from the city’s north. More details will be released later.

“We think it is in critically important to let the public know about that because the numbers overnight were very reassuring, we had those three cases and they were all in isolation, this highlights how the situation can change quite rapidly,” she said.

Two flights from Darwin to Sydney and Sydney to Griffith have now been cleared for infections.

“I know you are hurting, that normally you would be welcomed by tourism outside the area, the government is considering its options on how to provide support to you,” she said.

“What we’re looking at is what has already been provided to businesses in the state, the strongest message to the small business community is that we appreciate the pain and frustration you are going through.”

Officials urged people to stick to the rules this New Year’s Eve.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said Sydney will be patrolled for those who do not have passes to get into the green zone around the harbour.

“Do not come into the city unless you have to, unless you have a pass,” he said.

Ms Berejiklian took a dig at state premiers over the pre-Christmas border closures as the new Northern Beaches cluster emerged, calling it an “overreaction”.