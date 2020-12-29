Tesla Software Update Hints at Support for Apple Music

Tesla may soon add support for Apple Music, according to references in a Tesla software update found by Twitter user @greentheonly (via Tesla North).

Spotify has been the main way to listen to music using Tesla’s infotainment system for some time, with no support for other music streaming services such as ‌Apple Music‌, Tidal, or Amazon Music. Tesla first announced support for other music streaming services, including Tidal in particular, during its Battery Day presentation earlier this year.

Alongside references to Tidal in the latest 2020.48.26 software update, there also appear to be options for ‌Apple Music‌ and Amazon Music.

they’s been working on it for quite some time

it’s a bit of a stub now so who knows when it actually comes, the tidal is the next one I think because it actually started to get things populated. pic.twitter.com/du3TG1QYRX

— green (@greentheonly) December 27, 2020

Although Tesla has been reported to be working on ‌Apple Music‌ support for some time, the option hidden in the software update does not work yet. In spite of this, Tidal is expected to be the first additional music streaming service to come to Teslas.

So far, the only automaker to have directly integrated Apple Music into its infotainment system has been Porsche for its all-electric Taycan model.