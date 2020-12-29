Tennessee women’s hoops halts activities, postpones two games

The Tennessee women’s basketball program announced on Tuesday that it is temporarily pausing team activities following the discovery of one positive COVID-19 test result among players, coaches, team managers and support staff.

Additionally, the Southeastern Conference has postponed Tennessee’s game against the No. 9-ranked Texas A,amp;M Aggies originally set for Thursday and Sunday’s showdown with the No. 13-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

“All of Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel returned two negative tests (PCR and rapid antigen) administered within 36 hours of Monday night’s game,” the Lady Vols said in the prepared statement. “The positive test was administered as part of Monday’s routine surveillance protocol, with the result returning Tuesday morning.”

Tennessee defeated the Lipscomb Lady Bisons on Monday to improve to 6-1 on the season. Previously, the Lady Vols had a game against the Texas Longhorns scheduled for Dec. 13 postponed.

Tennessee’s next game is now against the Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 10 in the country, on Jan. 7. If the Lady Vols cannot safely field a squad by then, however, they could remain idle until they face the LSU Tigers on Jan. 10.

Tennessee’s football program paused activities and withdrew from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 21 after head coach Jeremy Pruitt and others tested positive for the coronavirus.