telegram group voice calls: How to make Telegram group voice calls

So, if you are a Telegram beta user and want to give this feature a try, here’s how you can do it.
Pre-requisites:
Ensure to install the latest beta version of the Telegram app
Working internet connection with good speed
Also, note that currently the option to make group voice calls are limited to admins only.
Steps to follow to make group voice calls on Telegram
Open Telegram app on your smartphone
Head to any group chat window and tap on the header to expand it
Here you will see details about the group such as members, notifications settings and more.
Now, tap on the three horizontal dots from the top right corner and select the option Start Voice chat
A new popup window will appear where you can make a selection of members you want to include in the call.
Additionally, you can also check the box which says ‘Only admins can talk’. Which means other members will be on listen mode and won’t be allowed to talk. The feature is really handy while making a group voice call with a large number of people.
Once done, tap on Create button to initiate the group voice call.
Note: The beta apk file is also available to download via Microsoft’s app centre.