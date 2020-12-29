Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Alleged Baby Mama Says He Hasn’t Met Their Daughter

Layna, the alleged second baby mama of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is accusing him of being a deadbeat — she says he has not made any effort to see their two-year-old daughter.

“DANIEL still hasn’t MET our 2 year old daughter,” she wrote. “I stay lowkey and struggle in quiet and get sh*t done on my own. no help no childsupport everything done is all me on my own. Im the one that wrote a letter to help him get out TO MEET OUR DAUGHTER not for him to neglect and abandon her. I’ve gotten no phone call no attempt to see the baby and he lives not far from me theres no excuses.”

“Over here we could only dream he’d offer to send my daughter gifts or want to meet her,” she continued. “So many babymothers on ig that receive some kind of help or child support always complaining to ig about there bd there are mothers that have it way harder than you ! be grateful cause you could be in another mothers shoes. rant over.”

DJ AKADEMIKS SAYS 6IX9INE’S ALBUM IS A FLOP

6ix9ine’s other baby mama, Sara Molina, has made similar claims just this past week.