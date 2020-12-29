Tamra Judge Suggests Fans Might Still See Her On ‘RHOC’ Despite Her Departure Ahead Of Season 15!

As fans of the reality show are aware, Tamra Judge left RHOC right before season 15 but now, she suggested that she might just stop by again, for a cameo! Furthermore, the celebrity also shared her theory that there is going to be another ‘big shakeup’ in the cast!

During an interview on Sykes‘ Instagram Live series, The Weekly Scoop With CJ, earlier this month, Tamra Judge teased that ‘I did get a phone call during the reunion…you might see it, don’t know.’

What this suggests is that she might just make an appearance on season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County despite the fact that she is no longer part of the cast.

Not only that but she also revealed that she got ‘a little feedback’ about the taping for the reunion and how it all went, meaning that she knows some exclusive details the audience is not yet aware of!

‘I think that the reunion’s going to be better than the entire season,’ she suggested during the interview.

Although she admitted that she might be wrong about that since she hasn’t actually watched any episodes from the new season, with the exception of some random, short clips she found on Instagram by chance.

Tamra talked about a possible return to the series as well, admitting that ‘I never know what Bravo is going to decide to do. [I have] not gotten a formal offer [to be on RHOC again] yet.’

But, of course, even if she were, she stressed that she would not tell anyone about it!

Instead, she would just show up on set and surprise everyone!

‘I don’t know what’s going on…I do think there is going to be a shakeup, a big shakeup,’ she predicted.

Are you looking forward to Tamra making a cameo appearance on the series or not?

