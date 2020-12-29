Tamra Judge On ‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd: Why Is She So Evil?!

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge sat down for an interview, where she weighed in on a few of her former castmates.

She says she thinks Kelly Dodd is “evil.”

“That girl has to be so damaged so bad inside. You have to feel sorry for her because why is she so evil?” Tamra said on The Weekly Scoop with CJ.

“She went out and ripped apart my business, saying it’s a multi-level scheme. It’s not. She went after everything about me. And I” m like, ‘Who does that? What clicks in your head?'” Tamra recalled. “Maybe she’s drinking and then she’s on social media saying stupid things. She crosses the line a lot.”

She also spilled the tea on which housewives she felt would not be returning for the next season.

‘THIS IS PARIS’ TRAILER

“I don’t [think Emily Simpson or Elizabeth Vargas will be back]. I’ll be curious to see what happens because the viewers and the public have been very vocal [about not wanting Kelly back],” she added. “There’s no shortage of storyline on [Braunwyn]. She’s not going anywhere.”