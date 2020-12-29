T.I. Supports Tokyo Jetz And More Names In Atlanta

T.I. showed his support for Tokyo Jetz and more people from Atlanta these days. Check out his recent message on social media.

‘Pull up on @tokyojetz and some other great Atlantans today at 1 PM for a drive-in concert in support of @raphaelwarnock and @jonossoff. Make your voice heard and vote. #VoteOssoff #VoteWarnock,’ Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘y’all don’t represent Georgia or anything this state truly stands for. we actually like having the freedom and no help from the government. no disrespect, but that’s the truth. ossoff and Warnock do not represent Georgia, and they never will.’

A commenter posted this: ‘STOP VOTING DEMOCRATS. !!!!!! we all know they just use blk ppl for votes and do nothing for blk ppl when they get power.’

A follower said: ‘Concert on church grounds😂😂 Eddie long rolling in his grave🤣’ and someone else posted: ‘Wish I could vote Rev Warnock King he’s my former pastor in NYC✊🏾✊🏾.’

A follower said: ‘If he does Throat Baby…🤭 I mean, imma sing right along with him, but still…🤣’ and someone else posted this: ‘Let me get dressed I’m going! it had to be way in Lithonia🙄🤣’

Someone else wrote: ‘I’m trying to understand why you @troubleman31 votes for democrats.’

In other recent news, T.I. has been in the spotlight a lot lately due to all kinds of statements that he has been making. Now, he dropped a new one while he was talking on his podcast, ExpediTIously with 21 Savage.

While Tip addressed parenting, he talked about preparing their daughters for the real world; Tip referred to the time a father spends with his daughter as ‘thot prevention hours.’

This had a lot of fans talking.

Advertisement

Other than this, Tip is living his best life with his family these days, and he makes sure to keep fans updated on social media.



Post Views:

0