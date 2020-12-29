‘Superman and Lois’ First Trailer Glimpses Clark Kent’s Struggle as a Dad

Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters, the upcoming superhero series centers on Clark and wife Lois Lane as they return to his hometown of Smallville.

The CW has released the first trailer for its upcoming series “Superman & Lois” for viewing pleasure. The new video hints at Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) trying to balance his life between his professional life and his life as a parent.

“We all begin as one version of ourself, but as we grow, life changes us,” Hoechlin’s Superman narrates in voiceover in the trailer. Later, pictures of himself and his now-wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as well as their two sons Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) flicker on the screen.

“Every moment shaping our character, shifting our priorities, stretching every fiber of our being until we think we’ve lost ourselves to the stress of it all,” he goes on saying. “But that’s not true because under the torn fibers is a strong person, forged like steel, with the courage to fight for those we love.”

“Superman & Lois” centers on Clark and Lois as they return to his hometown of Smallville. The pair will be seen trying to navigate being working parents to two teen boys, Jonathan and Jordan who may or may not inherit Kryptonian superpowers of their own.

In addition, the show stars Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as her husband Kyle, and Inde Navarrette as their daughter Sarah. Joining them are Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks who are set to portray Lois’ father General Samuel Lane and a mysterious stranger who upends idyllic life in Smallville respectively.

Of Superman, executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing described back in September at the DanDome, “As a father who happens to have two boys, that felt like a really great way to bring in some personal experience to tell a story that is as grounded as you can possibly be to have Superman in it.”

“And as a couple, we really get to lean into Clark and Lois not being Superman and the most famous journalist in the world, but really as parents. What is that like when you have jobs like that? Which a lot of people can relate to nowadays,” he continued.

“Superman & Lois” is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 23 on The CW.