‘Struggling’ tenant praises landlord for incredibly generous festive gesture

In what has been the toughest year in memory for a lot of people, a ‘struggling’ tenant has praised their landlord for an incredibly kind Christmas gesture.

The tenant shared a photo of a card which he dropped through their door and stated that the generous man has ‘no idea’ how meaningful it is to them.

The picture featured the handwritten note from the landlord wishing them a happy Christmas – but rather than giving them the usual gift of a box of chocolates or a bottle of booze, he took off half their rent for January – traditionally the of year that puts a strain on many people’s finances.







(Image: @yu/Neogalik/ Reddit)



The heartwarming gesture, which was shared on Reddit and picked up by the Daily Star, featured a note which read: “Season’s greetings and best wishes for the coming year. Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month. Lee.”

The tenant shared the heartwarming card on the social media site, with the caption: “Didn’t get any gifts for Christmas except from my landlord.

“He has no idea I’ve been struggling lately.”

The post has racked up more than 100,000 likes as other users praised the “great” landlord for his kindness and understanding during the Christmas holidays – and told the tenant to stay positive.

One person replied to the post to say: “It’s been a rough one for us all. Glad you were able to catch some kind of a break.”

A second wrote: “Nice to see some common decency out there.”

A third commented: “I hope you are able to get the help you need. It’s been a hard year for many!”

And another added: “That’s pretty awesome. Sure wish that would happen to me.”