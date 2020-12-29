‘Struggling’ tenant blown away by landlord’s Christmas note with touching gesture

A ‘struggling’ tenant has been blown away after his landlord put a Christmas note through his door.

The festive card promised to slash his rent in January after 2020 proved to be a tough financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resident was left stunned by the kind Christmas gesture and praised his l andlord who had ‘no idea’ how meaningful it was to him.

He then shared a picture of a card on social media after it floated through the door with a handwritten message.

It came instead of the regular box of chocolates or bottle of bubbly, The Mirror reports.

The note reads: “Season’s greetings and best wishes for the coming year.

“Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent.

“So just pay $440 at the end of this month. Lee.”

The tenant shared the heartwarming card on Reddit, saying: “Didn’t get any gifts for Christmas except from my landlord.

“He has no idea I’ve been struggling lately.”

The post has racked up more than 100,000 likes as other users praised the “great” landlord for his kindness and understanding during the Christmas holidays – and told the tenant to stay positive.

One person replied to the post to say: “It’s been a rough one for us all. Glad you were able to catch some kind of a break.”

A second wrote: “Nice to see some common decency out there.”

A third commented: “I hope you are able to get the help you need. It’s been a hard year for many!”

And another added: “That’s pretty awesome. Sure wish that would happen to me.”