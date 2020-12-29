Strong Earthquake Strikes Central Croatia

A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with local rescue crews reporting widespread damage near the epicenter in the town of Petrinja and the surrounding area.

The extent of casualties was not known. There were reports that the quake, which hit just after noon local , could be felt across the Balkans and as far away as Hungary.

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told the regional broadcaster N1 that “the city was destroyed and that at least one person had been killed, a 12-year-old girl, whose body he said he walked by on the street.

“This is a catastrophe,” he said. “My city is completely destroyed.”

“We need firefighters, we don’t know what’s under the surfaces, a roof fell on a car, we need help,” he said in an emotional telephone interview from the scene that was broadcast on Croatian state television.