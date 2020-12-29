Stocks are rising around the world in risk rally spurred by U.S. stimulus hopes

Article content continued

The launch of the European Union’s vaccination program, hoping to end the widespread lockdowns that have stalled economies across the bloc, saw that positive sentiment shared with the continent, where beaten-down travel and leisure stocks rose 2 per cent.

U.S. stock futures also point to a 0.5 per cent higher open on Wall Street later in the day, underpinned by hopes a US$2.3 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Trump on Sunday will be approved by the Senate.

The package covers US$1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies and $892 billion in COVID-19 relief, including US$2,000 relief checks to help cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

The prospect of higher demand helped boost oil prices with Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate both up around 1.3 per cent.

Demand for riskier assets weakened the U.S. dollar, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset. It was down 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies and eyeing the 18-month low hit in November.

Shorting the dollar has been a popular trade. Calculations by based on data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday suggested that trend would persist. Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to US$26.6 billion, the highest in three months.

Among other currencies, sterling rose 0.2 per cent against the dollar, reversing two days of losses, albeit off its earlier high. The euro climbed for the third day in a row, up 0.3 per cent, also buoyed in part by talk of an EU-China trade pact.

Yields on European government debt edged lower, with blue-chip 10-year German bond yields at 0.57 per cent and riskier Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields also lower.

A sluggish dollar bolstered gold prices, which rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,878.9 an ounce.

© Thomson 2020