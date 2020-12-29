Spotify Removed Tory Lanez’s ‘Loner Capsule’

Tory Lanez is upset after Spotify removed his new ‘Loner Capsule’ project from its streaming platform before putting it back on the platform hours later.

“So they took the “loner capsule” off Spotify this morning for a reason i don’t know ……. after a few hours …. they put it back …. now the capsule is not in a lot of my fans library’s anymore…so I apologize if u have to re download … I just clearly can’t catch a break,” he tweeted alongside a smiling face emoji.

Tory has had a difficult year. Many fans chose to boycott his music after Megan Thee Stallion alleged that he shot her in both feet during an altercation over the summer.

FANS TELLS TORY LANEZ HE SHOT MEGAN ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Lanez faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper is set to appear in court on January 20, and an order requiring he make no contact of any kind with Megan was extended.