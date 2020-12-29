Home Entertainment Spotify Removed Tory Lanez’s ‘Loner Capsule’

Bradley Lamb
Tory Lanez is upset after Spotify removed his new ‘Loner Capsule’ project from its streaming platform before putting it back on the platform hours later.

