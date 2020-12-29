Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for his debut web series titled Gavar

Shahid Kapoor has recently wrapped up shooting for Jersey after shooting for it amidst the pandemic. Post Jersey, the actor was all set to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan on Yodha – an action film but due to creative differences, Shahid Kapoor walked out of the film. And now we hear that Shahid is all set to start his new project from early next year. Shahid Kapoor is going to make his debut in the web world with Raj and Krishna DK’s new web series.

Today a leading daily gives us more details about Shahid’s shooting schedule and we learn that the Kabir Singh actor has given six months to it. He starts shooting in January and the shoot will wrap up in June. In these six months, there will be four schedules and one of them will be in the beach city Goa. “The makers have included several beach sequences, making the two cities ideal for filming. The unit is finalising the leading lady,” says a source to the daily. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathy.

Shahid Kapoor has some high octane action sequences and from what our sources hear, the series will be titled Gavar. Now we’re really excited about this one. Shahid Kapoor is a complete package and we’re sure that this collaboration with Raj and Krishna DK will be something to watch out for. Excited!