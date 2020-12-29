Seahawks waive former All-Pro DT Damon Harrison

Harrison added that he does not wish to be claimed off waivers but wants to join a different team, presumably ahead of the playoffs.

“He’s decided to stop playing,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’s done playing. I talked to him this morning. He’s in good spirits and all of that. He’s really grateful for the opportunity in playing here and he did really well by us, but he just … he’s done.”

Harrison met with the Seahawks after the start of the season and was signed to their practice squad on Oct. 7. He made his Seattle debut against the Rams on Nov. 15 and recorded tackles and a forced fumble during his brief tenure with Seattle before he was inactive on Sunday. Six of his tackles came against the New York Jets in Week 14.

“So I don’t know what’ll happen with any other club, but I know he’s got a big family, he’s got a bunch of kids, seven kids, to corral and take care of and it’s a very trying time and challenging,” Carroll explained during the radio appearance. “He’s going to try to just get them back home and get them safe. He was awesome to have around. We loved him and sorry to see him go, but we’ve got to keep going.”

Harrison, meanwhile, suggested he was just getting back into football shape before Monday’s developments: