Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.36% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.36%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:), which rose 9.87% or 5.40 points to trade at 60.10 at the close. Meanwhile, National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:) added 6.72% or 3.40 points to end at 54.00 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was up 4.83% or 5.40 points to 117.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Marke (SE:), which fell 3.54% or 1.20 points to trade at 32.70 at the close. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:) declined 2.88% or 0.68 points to end at 22.92 and ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY (SE:) was down 2.31% or 0.85 points to 35.95.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 114 to 79 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.87% or 5.40 to 60.10. Shares in National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.72% or 3.40 to 54.00.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 1.36% or 0.65 to $48.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 1.28% or 0.65 to hit $51.55 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.18% or 3.35 to trade at $1883.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.30% to 4.5976, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7527.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.39% at 89.922.