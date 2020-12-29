Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-order reservations are now live in the U.S.

If rumors are to be believed, Samsung will unveil its next-gen Galaxy S21 series at an Unpacked event on January 14. While the company hasn’t confirmed a date yet, it has started accepting pre-order reservations for the upcoming flagship phones in the U.S.

As spotted by the folks over at *XDA Developers*, consumers in the U.S. can now register for pre-order notification from the Samsung Shop app. Once you tap on the “Reserve Now” button on the app, you will be redirected to a pre-order registration page. Those of you who sign up for the pre-order notification will get $60 in instant credits, which you can use to buy accessories for your new Galaxy S21 series phone.

According to a recent leak from German tech site WinFuture.de, all three Galaxy S21 series phones will be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset in most markets. In the U.S. and China, however, the phones will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 under the hood. The vanilla Galaxy S21 series will have a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S21 Plus will have a bigger 6.7-inch display. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only Galaxy S21 series phone to come with a QHD+ display. The successor to one of Samsung’s best Android phones of 2020 will also have S Pen support.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

In the camera department, both the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will come with a 12MP+ 12MP + 64MP triple-lens system at the rear and a 10MP selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a more impressive 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP setup on the back and a 40MP selfie camera on the front. All three phones are tipped to feature stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.