Salma Hayek Looks Phenomenal As She Shows Off Her Beach Body

Salma Hayek looks amazing in new photos that she shared on her official Instagram account. It’s hard to believe that Salma is 54-years-old and many people have wondered if she and Elizabeth Hurley have stumbled into the fountain of youth! Like Elizabeth, Salma keeps heating up her Instagram timeline with bikini photos and her newest pictures are phenomenal. Selma wore a purple bikini with a gorgeous Natalie Martin kimono and fans loved the look on her.

Salma has over 16 million Instagram followers who loved the outfit and let her know how gorgeous she looked in the snaps. The photo slideshow has more than one million likes and over 7,000 comments.

Salma didn’t specify her location in the shots, but she stood on a gorgeous beach with a hammock and a palm tree in the background. In the distance was seen tranquil, sea-green water and it appeared that she may have been in the Caribbean. She included the hashtag nature and showed off her own natural beauty in the picture.

Salma shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of designer sunglasses and wore a straw hat. She included the following caption with the pictures.

Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature. Últimos días de2020. Nunca he estado más agradecida de tener salud y estar en contacto con la naturaleza #nature #naturaleza

Salma shared a second shot where you could see more of her outfit and flawless figure.

The Coronavirus pandemic may be keeping people homebound, but Salma has plenty of projects in the works. Salma Hayek is the executive producer of the television series Monarca that is currently in production.

Salma has three movies in post-production including Marvel’s Eternals. The other movies are Bliss and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

What do you think about Salma Hayek’s beach outfit? Do you like the bikini and the kimono? Can you believe that Salma Hayek is 54-years-old?

