SA police arrest eight after dawn raid uncovers ‘significant’ cannabis plantation

South Australian police have smashed what they believe could be one of the state’s most significant cannabis farms in a morning raid.

Just before 8am detectives searched a property at Buckland Park, on the northern rural outskirts of Adelaide.

As they approached they could see people running from the property and once inside detectives located a “significant” amount of cannabis plants, some of which were being grown hydroponically.

A large amount of dried cannabis was also located and seized.

A total of eight people – five men and three women – were arrested and charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.

All eight have been refused bail and are due to appear in court tomorrow.