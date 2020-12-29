Rudolph to start for Steelers in season finale vs. Browns

Tomlin has not indicated if any other players will be held out of the regular-season finale.

Rudolph went 5-3 in eight starts last season, completing 62.2% of his passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns against interceptions. He’s one of the more capable backups in the NFL, so it’s no surprise Tomlin has full faith in him.

Sunday’s matchup could get quite feisty between Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after the helmet-hitting incident from last season that led to Garrett being suspending the remainder of the 2019 season, but hopefully both players will be held at bay during the final game of the year.