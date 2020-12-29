Royal Biographer Says Prince Harry ‘Could Not Get a Date’ Before Meghan Markle

These days Prince Harry is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex but once upon a time the prince was not having any luck in the dating department, at least that’s what a royal biographer is claiming.

Read on to find out why the Duke of Sussex reportedly had trouble getting a date.

Who Prince Harry dated before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had two serious relationships before he tied the knot. The duke dated Chelsy Davy, the daughter of a Zimbabwean millionaire. They got together in 2004 and dated on and off before calling it quits in 2010. Davy admitted that she did not like being in the spotlight and couldn’t take all the attention from the paparazzi.

“It was so full-on crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope,” the Daily Mail quoted her saying. “I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible. It was nuts. That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa.”

A few years after their split, reports swirled that the two were back on but neither the prince or Davy ever confirmed if there was any truth to those rumors.

After his first serious relationship ended, Harry met model Cressida Bonas through his cousin Princess Eugenie. They started seeing each other in 2012 but like Davy, Bonas couldn’t take the constant attention from the press and they broke up in 2014.

Why Harry had trouble getting dates

Following those relationships, Prince Harry did not have an easy time getting a date according to biographer Sean Smith.

The Express noted that in his book titled Meghan Misunderstood, Smith said that prior to meeting his wife Harry was struggling to find a partner.

Smith wrote: “Prince Harry could not get a date. Quite simply, he was the most eligible bachelor in the country — probably the world — so popping up on Tinder to swipe right was not an option.

“Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down. His days of being a teenage tearaway were long gone.”

Happily ever after

In 2016, Harry met Meghan Markle when they were set up by a mutual friend. The prince and the former Suits star began dating and in 2017, they got engaged.

Their wedding took place on May 19, 2018, inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests. More than 1000 well-wishers also lined the streets outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the couple. Both Davy and Bonas attended their ex’s nuptials.

Less than two years after saying “I do,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping down as senior royals. They moved to California with their young son, Archie, and have since signed mega deals with Netflix and Spotify.

