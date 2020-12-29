Ripple vows to respond to SEC ‘attack’ amid exchange delistings of XRP By Cointelegraph

Ripple vows to respond to SEC ‘attack’ amid exchange delistings of XRP
With XRP plunging in value following a wave of exchange delistings and trading suspensions, Labs issued a statement Tuesday vowing to respond to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations against the company.
The statement opens with the following message:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.