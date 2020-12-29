Ripple vows to respond to SEC ‘attack’ amid exchange delistings of XRP By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ripple vows to respond to SEC ‘attack’ amid exchange delistings of XRP

With XRP plunging in value following a wave of exchange delistings and trading suspensions, Labs issued a statement Tuesday vowing to respond to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations against the company.

The statement opens with the following message: