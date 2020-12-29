Rihanna Gets Handsy With A$AP Rocky on Fun Holiday in Barbados

WENN/Avalon

The ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker and the ‘F**kin’ Problems’ rapper pack on the PDA while enjoying some fun and thrilling activities with some friends in her hometown.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared to have a lot of fun during their time together in Barbados. The couple, who was previously reported to be spending the holidays together in her hometown, has been spotted during their PDA-filled vacation.

The lovebirds put on loved up display while enjoying some fun and thrilling outdoor activities on Monday, December 28. The Grammy Award-winning singer, who showed her legs in a shimmering green mini dress, was pictured putting her hands around her man’s waist on a yacht. At one point, she appeared to lean in to give him a kiss.

The pair were also seen sitting next to each other while hopping on a four-person rider tube called the Sportsstuff Great Big Mable on the water. They flashed big smiles as the water splashed on their faces and the tube took them on a wild ride. Other pictures obtained by The Shade Room show them hitting the waves on a jet ski.

<br />

A$AP Rocky first sparked speculation that he’s joining his rumored girlfriend Rihanna in her native Barbados for the holidays after he was seen arriving in the country on December 23. Rumor had it at the time that the “Umbrella” hitmaker invited the emcee to her secluded coastal villa.

“It’s a huge sign of how happy she is with him. Rihanna is all about family so the fact that she invited him is very meaningful,” said a source. “Her friends are taking this a sign that she’s getting serious with him.”

A few days later, the pair were spotted holding hands while having a romantic stroll. They wore matching black outfit and face masks for safety. It’s unknown though if the “Fashion Killa” rapper has met Rih’s family or not.