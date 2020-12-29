Rick Ross Taunts 50 Cent: Right Now He Can’t Make Nothing!!

Rick Ross does not think that 50 Cent would be able to take him on in a Verzuz battle.

Speaking to the I Am Athlete podcast, the Miami rapper said:

“Would it really be entertaining, music wise? You know, I’m a real dude. 50 Cent had some huge records when he had the biggest producers and artists around and was putting them all together. That’s why right now he can’t make nothing, not to save his life. Rozay probably couldn’t save him!”

Ross has already gone head to head with 2 Chainz in a battle, which included strippers and massages.

RICK ROSS ASKS FANS QUESTIONS ON LIVE

Several rappers have tried to get 50 to battle them on Verzuz, including T.I., Ja Rule and more recently, The Game. Out of everybody, it seems The Game was the closest to 50 saying yes.

“Look, as much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” 50 Cent said last month. “He’s still a part of G-Unit and is going to be a part of the legacy overall.”