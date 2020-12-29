RHONJ: Joe Giudice’s Daughters Gia And Milania Have Already Met His New Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi

It looks like ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Joe Giudice is certainly moving on and not looking back. There is a new report that says the reality television star, who is now living in Italy full-time, has already introduced his new girlfriend and lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi to his two daughters, Gia Giudice and Milania. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Us Weekly, Joe and Daniela have been dating for several months now. While it has taken him some time to reveal this new romance of his, Joe seems very happy with his new Italian girlfriend.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Joe Giudice’s Daughters Gia And Milania Have Already Met His New Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi

One source told the publication, “They have been together since the summer. They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

The insider also went on to say that Daniela has also met Gia and Milania Giudice when they visited their father in Italy during their short school break in November. This is the second time that the girls have visited their father Joe since he was deported from the U.S. back in October of 2019. The tipster added that they all bonded very well.

While Joe hasn’t really gone ‘Instagram official’ with his girlfriend, the reality television star has revealed that he is dating a lawyer in Italy. Before revealing a close-up of his girlfriend’s face, he added a message that said, “And suddenly you know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of the beginnings.”

He also posted another photo of his bikini-clad attorney with lacy, black fringe around the top of her two-piece.

While Joe hasn’t said much about his new relationship, earlier this month he did share a photo a woman appearing on a balcony overlooking a body of water with both a dark jacket and a hat on. Joe didn’t share any more details of the pic, but there’s a very good chance that he and his new supposed girlfriend might have been enjoying a romantic stroll together.

Joe opened up about his personal life in an interview with The Wendy Williams Show back in October. He told Wendy, I’m actually seeing a lawyer, yeah. [She’s] helping me out a lot out here, it’s good because I got a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting a lot of deals together for me. We’ve been seeing each other.”

He added, “I wouldn’t say we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, but we’re hanging out a lot.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.