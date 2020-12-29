RHOD’s Season 5 Taglines & Early Premiere Date Revealed

D’Andra Simmons is another returning cast member. Her tagline? “Dallas girls are sugar and spice, but I’m still working on nice,” she says, seemingly taking a nod from her costar Brandi Redmond‘s season four motto, which referenced her red hair: “When you mess with a ginger, expect some spice.”

But this year, it seems like Brandi is attempting a new approach: “Take it from me, a sinner is just a saint who keeps on trying.”

The two will be joined by Kameron Westcott, who made her RHOD debut during the show’s second season. “I love to be pampered, but I’m nobody’s pet,” the notorious dog lover says in the show’s intro.