‘RHOD’s D’Andra Simmons Is Hospitalized For COVID-19

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Her friend, who appeared on season five of the show, announced the news via her Instagram Story.

“Please pray for [D’Andra Simmons]. She has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen,” Jennifer Davis Long wrote.

Kelly Brady, a representative for Simmons, confirmed the news, writing to Heavy over email, “I can confirm that D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas. Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Speaking to Page Six in August, Simmons revealed that she was taking the pandemic very seriously.

“I literally stay in my house unless I have to go do something that is required for the show, except for a few tiny little instances because I don’t want to take any chances on contracting something and bringing it back to someone else on the cast or crew,” Simmons said. “I take my job very seriously and I’m very grateful to have this job.”