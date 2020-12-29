Relive Michael Scott’s Best Moments on The Office

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to start the New Year off with a Michael Scott binge-athon!

Starting this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, every episode of The Office will be available on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock along with superfan bonus content, never-before-seen footage and more extras!

That means you can start 2021 off with hours of belly laughs with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and more of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees and their hilarious hijinks.

In honor of the occasion, we thought we’d take a look back at some of Michael Scott’s most LOL-worthy scenes, moments and one-liners from The Office‘s past. We’re talking bacon-related injuries, a very inappropriate dating site username and some disses directed at Toby and Dwight.