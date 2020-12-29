Redditor memes his way to $25K in Bitcoin profits By Cointelegraph

Redditor memes his way to $25K in Bitcoin profits
A Reddit user by the name of “u/Cryptorich13” has capitalized on the social media platform’s crypto reward system by converting his stash of free coins into (BTC).
In a Sunday post, u/Cryptorich13 explained how he converted his 80,000 Moon reward into Bitcoin earlier this year. The value of his holdings has ballooned following the latest Bitcoin price pump. He said:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.