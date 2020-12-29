Redditor memes his way to $25K in Bitcoin profits By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
A Reddit user by the name of “u/Cryptorich13” has capitalized on the social media platform’s crypto reward system by converting his stash of free coins into (BTC).

In a Sunday post, u/Cryptorich13 explained how he converted his 80,000 Moon reward into Bitcoin earlier this year. The value of his holdings has ballooned following the latest Bitcoin price pump. He said: