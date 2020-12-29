realme UI 2.0: Realme rolls out Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme 7 and Realme X2 Pro in India – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 2.0 software update to two of its devices in India. As announced by the company’s CEO on microblogging site Twitter, users of Realme 7 and Realme X2 Pro in the country will receive the update starting today.

“Get ready for #realmeUI 2.0!..Early access will be available for users of #realme7 and #realmeX2Pro starting TODAY,” wrote Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth in the Twitter post.

The roll-out is part of the Early Access Programme that aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features. For those unaware, Realme UI 2.0 is based on the latest Android 11 operating system. It comes with unlimited customization options. As per the official blog post, users must ensure that the devices have more than 5GB of storage and over 60% battery to install the update.

The blog post also has a disclaimer warning users about the unpredictable impact on one’s phone due to the update. It advises users to backup personal data before installing the software. It is also recommended to update all applications to their latest versions available on the Google Play store to avoid any crash downs.

Here’s the disclaimer shared by the company that one may want to read

Please make sure your phone is not rooted



To prevent data loss, please backup your personal data before proceeding



Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update



The Early Access versions may have an unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use



Please ensure that the available phone storage is more than 5GB. Otherwise, there will be a risk of an update failure (To check the phone storage head to Settings > Additional Settings > Storage)



Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, we suggest you patiently wait for the official release.