Ranking the best national championship teams of the last 30 years

When looking back on the last 30 years of college football champions, there are four separate eras of the sport. Currently, we live in the College Football Playoff era where four teams get the opportunity to battle it out for the championship. From 1998 to 2013, the BCS was designed to pit the perceived top two teams against each other for a national championship game. Before that was the Bowl Alliance, which was designed to get the top teams to play each other in a bowl game. Prior to all of that was the original bowl structure.

Needless to say, how we get our national champions has changed over time. The advent of computer rankings and a playoff has also meant some changes in how regular seasons play out (plus the addition of conference championship games). Seasons are shorter, conferences smaller and there are fewer opportunities. Of course, as you say that, we’ve recently have seen schools like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma routinely playing for the title.

So let’s look back at the last 30 years of champions. There have been 30 years of title teams but there are 34 champions due to split national championships in 1990, 1991, 1997, and 2003. All champions are included, so let’s see how the rankings stack up.