Ranking legendary directors’ first movies

Sam Raimi’s debut film may be the most impressive of them all. Every director on this list would go on to have a legendary career, and Raimi is no exception, with $3.3 billion in global earnings, including the historic, game-changing Spider-Man series. However, Raimi’s debut film wasn’t simply a marker of great things to come — it was a historic, game-changing film in its own right. The Evil Dead may be the most famous cult film of all time, inspiring horror filmmakers for decades to come.

The Evil Dead established all of Raimi’s trademarks, including shaky cams, fast zooms, a delicate balance between horror and comedy, Raimi’s 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88, and the gratuitous physical decimation of Bruce Campbell, all of which Raimi would embrace for the rest of his career. It’s also every bit as frightening and fresh as the year it was released. While the Evil Dead franchise would eventually trend more towards silly comedy, the original is a straight-up horror movie, and it’s one of the scariest ever made. The film’s poster even features a glowing quote — “The most ferociously original horror film of the year” — by none other than Stephen King.

With a 95% critics’ score and 84% audience score, The Evil Dead is second only to Raimi’s pseudo-sequel/remake Evil Dead 2 on his Tomatometer chart, while the movie’s $29 million lifetime worldwide box office gross earned back 77 times its budget.