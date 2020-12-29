Rams QB Jared Goff could return for first playoff game?

The Los Angeles Rams don’t necessarily have to defeat the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium this Sunday to participate in the upcoming postseason tournament and also may not be without starting quarterback Jared Goff for any potential playoff game.

Goff will be sidelined through the first weekend of January 2021 after he underwent surgery to repair the broken thumb on his throwing hand he suffered in this past Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Goff could return as early as the wild-card round of the playoffs.