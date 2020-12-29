Rams place Cooper Kupp on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams cannot catch a break ahead of a crucial Week 17 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Rams confirmed that wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unknown if Kupp tested positive for the coronavirus or has been deemed a high-risk close contact, but his status for Sunday’s game is now in doubt.

Kupp leads the Rams with 92 receptions and 974 receiving yards and, if he’s available, could serve as a safety blanket for former Alliance of American Football quarterback John Wolford. Wolford is starting in place of the injured Jared Goff, who underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb on his throwing hand on Monday but could return for the opening weekend of the playoffs.

Additionally, the Rams placed running back Darrell Henderson on injured reserve because of the high ankle sprain he suffered in this past Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rookie ball-carrier Cam Akers missed the Seattle game due to a high ankle sprain but could return for Week 17 depending on the state of the injury later this week.

The 9-6 Rams would clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Cardinals or if the Green Bay Packers defeat the 8-7 Chicago Bears Sunday. Considering all that’s recently occurred, nobody associated with the Rams should count on any good fortune smiling upon the franchise through the first Sunday of the new year.