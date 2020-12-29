Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Ram Charan who’s going to be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s RRR took to his social media this morning to share the news that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was recently hosting a party for newly-weds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV on Christmas Eve and also visited his father Chiranjeevi’s film set has now been tested for the coronavirus.



He shared the news on Instagram saying, ‘I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger.’ He further also asked everyone who has been in contact with him to get tested. “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.” His fans soon dropped comments wishing him a speedy recovery and asking him to take care of himself amidst the pandemic.











Ram Charan will be seen next in RRR which also stars JR NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The actor will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju. This pre-independence drama has created quite a buzz and people are waiting to see this visual treat.