Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19 and shares the good news on social media

Just a couple of days back, Rakul Preet Singh had confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress was shooting for Ajay Devgn’s directorial Mayday and that’s when the actress was tested for the coronavirus.



Now today Rakul Preet Singh shares the good news with her fans of her being tested negative for COVID-19. The actress takes to social media and shares the message saying, ‘Happy to share that I have tested negative for covid 19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.’

— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020







Rakul Preet Singh will start shooting for Mayday soon. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan together in the same frame after a long time. The actress also has a couple of South films in her kitty and in talks for another film with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.