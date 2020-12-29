Queen Latifah Once Said Kim Fields Was ‘Restraining Herself’ Against Kenya Moore During ‘RHOA’

There are certain celebrities that weren’t cut out for the housewives franchise and actor Kim Fields is one of them. Fields was a peach holder during season 8 of RHOA but only lasted one season, opting to trade her on-screen drama with Kenya Moore for her television and acting directing career. Field’s friend and former colleague, Queen Latifah, once said Fields practiced great restraint against Moore on the show.

Kim Fields and Kenya Moore’s feud on ‘RHOA’

Moore initially appeared happy that Fields was joining the cast. The two met and talked about potentially working together on a television project. Cameras captured the two discussing Moore’s pilot, Life Twirls On, with Fields agreeing to watch and critique Moore’s pilot.

Things became murky between the two when Cynthia Bailey asked the women to co-direct her eyewear line commercial. Moore opted not to attend the meeting, leaving Bailey to choose Fields.

While filming the commercial on location in Jamaica, Moore refused to participate despite Bailey asking the entire cast to do so. Moore also began spreading rumors about Fields’ husband’s sexuality. She also accused Fields of living a fake life. Things escalated during a sit down meeting in Jamaica with Moore pulling Fields’ chair out.

Moore would later express regret for her treatment of Fields on the show, especially watching the moment back of her pulling out Fields’ seat.

“Well, first of all, I watched that back and I was mortified. I think it was a big mistake for me to pull her chair. It was uncalled for, and it was absolutely unacceptable and I do apologize for that behavior,” she said. “I was in the moment. I was just fed up with the BS, and it’s just something that happened. But I’m really actually very ashamed of that.”

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Moore explained what her issue was with Fields while she was on the show. “I think that she wanted to pretend that she has this perfect life,” Kenya said. “I think she’s a lovely person, by the way, all jokes aside, I think that she was a nice girl. But I just happen to think that she wasn’t being authentic.”

Queen Latifah chimes in on Kim Fields’ timid persona on ‘RHOA’

Many viewers of the show were shocked by Field’s seemingly passive approach toward Moore during their time on the show together. Fields rarely engaged in arguments with Moore or would walk away.

Outside of her beef with Moore, Fields’ storyline centered on her husband and children and her inability to fit in socially with the crowd. She was often filmed crying about missing her husband and her children when in social settings with the group. Moore criticized Fields for such. Fields quit the show after one season.

One person who also found Fields’ interaction, or lack thereof, with Moore shocking was Fields’ Living Single co-star, Queen Latifah. While discussing Fields’ issue with Moore on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Latifah noted that she remembered Fields to be more assertive.

“The Kim Field I know would have drawn blood out of people,” Latifah joked. “She was restraining herself, she was behaving, she could have verbally ripped people out of frame.”

When responding to Latifah’s remarks on a later episode, Fields said she didn’t care to get into petty drama on the show.