Quantumania theory could change everything

According to a Reddit thread started by user KostisPat257, the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 may actually be the introduction of Iron Lad, also known as Nate Richards. As Kang the Conqueror commonly uses time travel in his villainous plots, there are quite a few versions of the character in Marvel Comics. Though Majors’ version could easily be the original Nathaniel Richards version, who aims to conquer the universe and commonly fought the Avengers in comics since the 1960s, there’s also a chance that the film will cover the story of a younger Richards, called Nate by friends, who flees through time from his future self and dark destiny.

U/KostisPat257 suggested that Majors’ character could actually be young Nate “using the quantum realm to travel back in time” and meeting “Ant-Man and the Wasp who have entered the realm to investigate its mysterious energy that gave Ava [Starr] and Janet [Van Dyne] their powers.” Lang, Hope, Cassie, and the others could help Nate, bringing him back to their time, while also bringing up new questions of quantum mechanics and time travel in the MCU.

If this is the way the MCU decides to go, it wouldn’t be that surprising. Though not officially confirmed, it seems pretty obvious that upcoming Marvel projects are leading up to a Young Avengers team-up, with Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness‘s America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) already in the mix. In the comics, Nate has a strong connection with the Young Avengers, and is a founding member under the superhero name Iron Lad. This character has a particularly close relationship with Cassie.