pubg: $2.6 billion and counting: The amount of money PUBG made in 2020 – Latest News

PUBG Mobile, a game that probably does not need an introduction. It became a smash hit soon after it made its debut on mobile platforms in 2017. Since then, the game has seen tremendous growth both in terms of the number of active players and overall gross revenue.

According to a report by SensorTower, PUBG Mobile along with its Chinese version Game Of Peace has managed to churn out around 2.6 billion worth of revenue globally in 2020 across Android and iOS platforms. The revenue growth is around 64.3% more than in 2019.

The game was the second highest-grossing game, according to the Sensor Tower report with around $173.8 million gross revenue in November 2020. In September, the month in which India banned the game, it gathered a total revenue of $198 million and managed to maintain the second top-grossing games spot. However, in October the game slipped to third in the top 10 grossing games list.



Looking at the revenue figures before the India ban, the game had the highest revenue in the month of March at $270 million, when the entire world was trying to curb the spreading coronavirus by implementing a complete lockdown. Jumping a few months, the game was the top-grossing game with $221 million in gross revenue worldwide in August. In July, June, May, the game had gross revenue of $209 million, $168 million and $215 million respectively. Here’s a chart showcasing the monthly gross revenue of PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Certainly, the India ban on PUBG Mobile is showing its effect in terms of revenue, but it’s just by a margin. Moreover, the game slipped to second and third top-grossing games from the top position.

What’s next for PUBG Mobile in India



We already know that Tencent has returned the write to operate PUBG Mobile in India to its rightful owner Krafton which is a South Korea based game and the company who owns PUBG Corporation, the developer of PlayersUnknown’s Battleground. The company since then has been working on bringing back the game in India under entirely new management. However, the Indian government is yet to get a nod to the game for the launch. Also, it is still not sure when that’s going to happen, if that’s happening at all.