Post Office announces major change for anyone sending parcels to the EU from today

The Post Office has confirmed some major changes for anyone sending parcels to friends and family in the EU.

Packages will now be required to go through a new procedure before being sent to EU countries.

Unless they have the correct customs declaration documentation attached to them, they will be refused.

The Mirror reports the change is due to Brexit and will apply to any parcel destined for the EU.







This includes personal gifts as well as business affairrs.

However, it does not apply to letters, postcards and documents.

The update is due to the UK leaving the EU’s single market and customs union, which Boris Johnson refused to stay part of.





While the UK now has a trade deal with the EU, customs rules will still apply from January 1. It’s only tariffs that don’t need paying.

The rules take effect at 11pm on Thursday but the Post Office is advising anyone who sends a parcel from today to attach the document to help avoid delays.

It will be a major new burden for the Post Office and its customers.

Around 45 per cent of total international parcel traffic received by 11,500 Post Offices in Great Britain goes to EU destinations.

Post Offices will also be responsible for handing out £5.50 International Driving Permits, which are needed to get behind the wheel in the EU after January 1.

Amanda Jones, the Post Office’s retail and franchise network director, said: “We know that over the past few weeks, many people will have been preoccupied with thoughts about Christmas and the pandemic.

“Postmasters are on hand to provide practical advice, particularly to small businesses, who regularly send parcels to the EU.”

People posting a parcel from Northern Ireland to somewhere in the EU do not need to attach a customs declaration form.

But one will still be necessary for parcels going to non-EU destinations.