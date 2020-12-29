Porsha Williams Shows Her Gratitude To People Who Are Watching ‘Chatroom’

Porsha Williams looks amazing in the video in which she’s telling fans that she is grateful for everyone who is supporting Chatroom. Check out the clip below.

‘Thank you all for watching #Chatroom !! We will be back tomorrow, so stay tuned !! 🔥❤️’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘What is wrong with people!!!! That man threatened to fight women and people are blaming Gizelle for being mad about it!!! 2020 has really messed y’all mind up! 🤦🏽‍♀️ I like Chatroom!’

A follower said: ‘They should’ve put Karen on there instead of Gizzard.’

A commenter said: ‘The way Gizelle talked to that man on the reunion I love u Porsha I will never I mean never support bravo chatroom again.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Lawd, thank goodness RHOP is over. We all need to move on from Candiace and her plethora of perfectly triangular tissues. 😩🤧’

A commenter said: ‘It’s unfair the Gizelle gets to talk all this mess and no one involved is there to defend themselves. I love you and Kate and Hannah but literally can’t stand Gizelle.’

One other follwoer said: ‘I don’t watch this show, but I can imagine what NASTINESS coming out of Giselle’s mouth. She is a walking contradiction that is lacking EVERYTHING needed to be a 1 Lady. Very laughable .. Ukkk’

Someone said: ‘Hold Gizelle accountable, please! She was always so full of shade, and she doesn’t like it when people come back for her. Same with Candiace. She asked to be dragged. And Gizelle, jealousy of Monique is so unattractive. Work on getting your own life together. Monique had a man stand up for her. Yours couldn’t even be bothered to show up.’

In other news, Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account featuring Dennis McKinley and her daughter, PJ.

Check out the video that she recently dropped on her IG account.



