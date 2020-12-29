Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to ring in the New Year together

Ranbir Kapoor recently broke the internet as he revealed that Alia Bhatt and he would be married if the lockdown wouldn’t have happened in 2020. The actor went on to say in an interview that he hopes it happens soon. Amidst all this, Alia was clicked wearing a Mrs. Claus cap for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoors. And now to top it all, Alia and Ranbir were clicked earlier today as they jetted off on a holiday with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and Samara Sahni.

While Alia was dressed in a pair of olive green pants and a jacket of the same colour, Ranbir opted for electric blue as the colour of the day. The couple happily posed for pictures with RK’s family before heading inside the airport. Well, with them bringing in the New Year together, we hope that 2021 is lucky for Ranbir and Alia. Check out the pictures below…