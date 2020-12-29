Photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head for a holiday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are without a doubt one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The pair dated for over half a decade before tying the knot and since then they have been shelling out couple goals whenever they step out. Be it dinners, shoots, events or holidays, the couple is always seen glowing in each other’s company. Now with the year almost ending, the duo planned to jet off from the city and spend some time away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai.

Today, we snapped Ranveer and Deepika twinning in shades of brown as they headed into the airport. Looking stylish as ever but keeping the necessary precautions in mind for COVID-19, the duo happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. While we don’t know the confirmed destination they are headed to, we are guessing it could be Maldives which is their regular year-end holiday spot.