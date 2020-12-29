Patriots’ McDaniels ‘absolutely’ wants to be head coach again

Josh McDaniels is expected to be considered for a number of head coaching opportunities this offseason despite his Cam Newton-led offense ranking 28th in the NFL in scoring.

It sounds like the New England Patriots offensive coordinator won’t turn down an opportunity, either. McDaniels admitted Tuesday during a conference call that he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again, according to NESN’s Zack Cox.

“I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

McDaniels was last a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He was announced as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before ultimately deciding to return to New England.

Since rejecting the Colts’ gig, McDaniels has had interviews with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. He had interviews scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants last spring, but both teams hired coaches before meeting with him.

As head coach of the Broncos, McDaniels went 11-17. He was fired in 2010 after a Week 13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McDaniels enters a candidate pool that will likely include Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka, Greg Roman, Brian Daboll and Jim Harbaugh, among others.

The Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions have head-coaching positions available, and more teams are expected to have openings next week.