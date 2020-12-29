Patrick Mahomes Reveals What He’s Most Thankful for in 2020

While 2020 has been a year many would like to forget, it’s one that NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes may want to remember for a very long time.

The year started off with the signal caller leading his team to victory after victory in the playoffs before winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl in February. Mahomes then signed a contract extension in July worth more than $500 million. And in September, he and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews got engaged and later announced that they are expecting their first child together. So with all the great things that have happened in his life this year, what ranks at the top of the list?

Patrick Mahomes | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What Patrick Mahomes got his teammates for Christmas

For the Christmas holiday, the signal caller gave presents to his teammates who were such a huge part of the Chiefs’ success this season.

“I got the o-linemen gifts, and some of the coaches, some of the quarterbacks and guys like that. I mean you gotta take care of those guys up front, I mean they take care of you every single day,” Mahomes said during his weekly guest spot on KCSP 610 Sports Radio‘s The Drive.

The athlete revealed that he gave his linemen “a couple watches. As a group, I mean I gotta take care of those guys a little bit more than everybody else. No offense to any of my other guys but that group upfront gets a little special treatment.”

Mahomes made sure he didn’t leave out his coached either when it came to gift giving.

“The coaches, I gave them a little travel suitcase type thing with some Adidas apparel, some Oakleys, and all type of stuff that coaches love and I thought they could utilize,” he said. “They were very thankful for that and everything like that. Just as much as anything else, those guys spend like their whole entire life at the facilities preparing to put us in the best situation possible, so you wanna take care of those guys as well.”

What he’s most thankful for in 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Now that Christmas is over and we’re gearing up for the new year, Mahomes is reflecting on his unbelievable 2020 and the best thing that happened this year.

“To me, it had to be a tie with the engagement and the pregnancy,” Mahomes told The Drive hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine. “Those things are special, that you don’t get to happen a lot in your life. Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I’m truly thankful for that. I mean, the Super Bowl was awesome as well, but those things change your life, and it’s bigger than football.”

What Mahomes is looking forward to in 2021

The NFL star and his fiancée cannot wait to become parents and are really looking forward to having a daughter to celebrate the holidays with next year.

“Being in the bubble I get to see everything. I get to see the entire process of [Brittany] going through the pregnancy and everything like that,” Mahomes explained. “Hopefully right after the Super Bowl [we’re] able to bring a little girl into this world and [I] get to become a dad in the offseason.”

