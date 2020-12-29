NY Times report alleges history of pay discrimination at Coinbase By Cointelegraph

NY Times report alleges history of pay discrimination at Coinbase
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase may have had a problem with paying its employees fairly based on gender and race.
According to a report from The New York Times journalist Nathaniel Popper, Coinbase paid salaried Black employees roughly 7% less than people in similar positions, based on payroll data from 2018. Across the company, this averaged out to a difference of $11,500. When factoring in the firm’s stock options, the gap between white and Black employees’ compensation at Coinbase was closer to 11%.
