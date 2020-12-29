Todd Spangler / Variety:
NY Post source for Hunter Biden laptop stories sues Twitter for defamation, alleging Twitter falsely labeled him a hacker after blocking NY Post content in Oct. — A Delaware computer repair shop owner sued Twitter, alleging the social network defamed him by labeling him a “hacker,rdquo; …
NY Post source for Hunter Biden laptop stories sues Twitter for defamation, alleging Twitter falsely labeled him a hacker after blocking NY Post content in Oct. (Todd Spangler/Variety)
Todd Spangler / Variety: